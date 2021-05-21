Knocking children can cause brain injury – Neurosurgeon cautions parents

He explained that the act could also lower the intelligence of young people and can rupture tissues in the head.

Pulse Ghana

“Continuous knocking of the head of young people can affect their IQ and can result in brain injury,” Dr. Abdullah said on Starr Chat.

“Your brain is protected from colliding with your skull by the meninges, if you bash it into something hard enough, that protection won’t be enough.

“Even if you don’t break your skull, the impact may cause tissues to rupture and the brain to swell with fluid. This can lead to permanent brain damage, which will mean your brain won’t function as well and your intelligence will be affected. Parents should be very careful.”

The Neurosurgeon also advised people to desist from speaking on mobile phones for longer periods.

He noted that it is best to use a headset, instead of putting the phone directly on the ear, when making longer calls.

“I will advise that, don’t put the phone on the ear rather use a headset or earpiece for longer calls.