KNUST extends deadline for deferred students to pay the fees after government intervention

In a statement, the school said, “The Management of KNUST has agreed to extend the deadline for payment of fees for deferred students by one month following a meeting with the Minister of Education, Hon. Yaw Adutwum, and other stakeholders today, 22nd of April 2022.

“All students who were affected by the deadline of 7th of April 2022 now have up to 20th May 2022 to settle their fees without further delay,” a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar of KNUST, Daniel Norris Bekoe said.

The school urged all affected students to take advantage of the extension to “pay up the approved fees before the commencement of the first semester on the 23rd of May 2022.”

It said students who have genuine financial concerns should contact the Students Loan Trust Fund for support.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,550 out of the over 6,000 have been reinstated after they cleared their debt.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the University Relations Officer (URO), Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, said about 600 Ghanaian students and 750 international students made personal payments, while the Dean of Students Scholarship Scheme catered for some 2,200 students.

He further noted that an automated system has been instituted to take out students who fail to pay their fees mechanically.

Management had earlier announced that students, who could not pay 70% of their fees by Thursday, 7th April 2022, will be automatically deferred.