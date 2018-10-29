Pulse.com.gh logo
KNUST lecturers demonstrate over Vice Chancellor's 'sacking'

Last week, the Ministry of Education dissolved the KNUST Governing Council following the violent protests by students of the school.

play

Members of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are protesting against the disbanding of the school's governing council.

They contend that the newly formed Interim Council by the Ministry of Education is illegal.

The members also echoed their displeasure with the 'suspension' of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Obiri Danso.

Members of the teacher union say they do not recognise an Interim Management Committee the government has put in place to man the affairs of the university for three months.

They have hoisted placards that read, “Stop these political tricks,” “No IMC in KNUST,” and “No government Interference,” among others.

Last week, the Ministry of Education dissolved the KNUST Governing Council following the violent protests by students of the school.

Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso play

Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso

The University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG), has backed the strike by the local branch on KNUST campus.

 

UTAG has also directed its branches across the country to meet with all members to decide their next line of action, it is expected that they will join their KNUST colleagues to withdraw their services in solidarity. Academic freedom is under threat, they argue.

Members of the teacher union say they do not recognise an Interim Management Committee the government has put in place to man the affairs of the university for three months.

