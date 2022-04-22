KNUST reinstates 3550 out of 6000 deferred students

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the University Relations Officer (URO), Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, said about 600 Ghanaian students and 750 international students made personal payments, while the Dean of Students Scholarship Scheme catered for some 2,200 students.

He further noted that an automated system has been instituted to take out students who fail to pay their fees mechanically.

The management of the institution deferred the programmes of the students representing about 8 percent of the 85,256 student population for non-payment of academic user fees.

The students were given March 24, 2022, deadline to pay but they failed and the management extended the date to April 7, 2022.

Pulse Ghana

Some of the students received messages from the university's board on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the afternoon that they have been deferred due to their inability to meet the minimum requirements of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy.

It reads "Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you."

The Student's Representative Council (SRC) PRO, Valentine Essoun, speaking on the development said "It is not a good situation for all of us. In the first place, we all understand that there is the need for us to pay the fees but we have a system that allows us to pay before the semester. This new system just came in and this system is something that we are not used to.