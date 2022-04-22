RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

KNUST reinstates 3550 out of 6000 deferred students

Authors:

Evans Annang

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reinstated 3550 students after being deferred.

Established in 1952, KNUST is one of the best universities in Ghana
According to the school, a total of 3,550 out of the over 6,000 affected students have cleared their debt.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the University Relations Officer (URO), Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, said about 600 Ghanaian students and 750 international students made personal payments, while the Dean of Students Scholarship Scheme catered for some 2,200 students.

He further noted that an automated system has been instituted to take out students who fail to pay their fees mechanically.

The management of the institution deferred the programmes of the students representing about 8 percent of the 85,256 student population for non-payment of academic user fees.

The students were given March 24, 2022, deadline to pay but they failed and the management extended the date to April 7, 2022.

KNUST student
KNUST student Pulse Ghana

Some of the students received messages from the university's board on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the afternoon that they have been deferred due to their inability to meet the minimum requirements of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy.

It reads "Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you."

The Student's Representative Council (SRC) PRO, Valentine Essoun, speaking on the development said "It is not a good situation for all of us. In the first place, we all understand that there is the need for us to pay the fees but we have a system that allows us to pay before the semester. This new system just came in and this system is something that we are not used to.

"Currently as we are speaking our SRC executives are in a meeting with management so that they can get students back to campus as soon as possible."

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

