RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

KNUST riot: Old student, Level-200 student remanded for their involvement

Evans Effah

The ongoing Police investigation into the rioting at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has led to the arrest of two more suspects.

One of the remanded suspects
One of the remanded suspects

Suspect Francis Tutu Atuahene, alias Aroma, who is a level-200 student of the university was captured in a video holding an offensive weapon among others during the riot.

Suspect Daniel Osei Bonsu alias Saint, a former student of the university who completed in the year 2020 was also captured with others destroying property on the university campus.

The two were put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on September 8, 2022.

This brings to three (3) the number of persons so far arrested. Investigation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators arrested.

KNUST riot suspect.
KNUST riot suspect. Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has asked the management to severely punish the students involved in the Conti-Katanga clash.

Dr Jones Opoku-Ware said such acts endanger academic freedom and cannot be ignored.

As a result, he wants those involved in the clash to be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

“If we continue to let these students go unpunished, we see these incidents recurring. It’s about time we punish these offenders severely, to serve as a scapegoat to others,” he said in an interview with Joy News.

The disturbance on Thursday, August 18, left three vehicles damaged with about 12 people reportedly injured.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Paul Adom Otchere

KKD’s comments on Ken Ofori-Atta were borne out of envy, jealousy – Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he's a fool — Captain Smart

Krobo residents

Soldiers allegedly beat Krobo residents over installation of prepaid metres

Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Duffuor and Kwabena Agyapong

6 presidential aspirants and their high schools