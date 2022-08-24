KNUST riot: Old student, Level-200 student remanded for their involvement

Suspect Daniel Osei Bonsu alias Saint, a former student of the university who completed in the year 2020 was also captured with others destroying property on the university campus.

The two were put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on September 8, 2022.

This brings to three (3) the number of persons so far arrested. Investigation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators arrested.

Meanwhile, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has asked the management to severely punish the students involved in the Conti-Katanga clash.

Dr Jones Opoku-Ware said such acts endanger academic freedom and cannot be ignored.

As a result, he wants those involved in the clash to be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

“If we continue to let these students go unpunished, we see these incidents recurring. It’s about time we punish these offenders severely, to serve as a scapegoat to others,” he said in an interview with Joy News.