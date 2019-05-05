This was made known by the consultant to the Brazilian firm that built the Kejetia Market and the statue.

The consultant told Kumasi-based Abusua FM that the Manhyia Palace approved of the statue because it was involved "in every stage until its completion."

“From the beginning of the project we got a green light from Manhyia before we awarded the contract to the KNUST sculpture department. Manhyia was involved in every stage until its completion. Let me tell you we couldn’t have unveiled the statue if Manhyia is dissatisfied with the work,’’ he explained in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

The art work, located at the newly constructed Kejetia Market, has been criticized by some residents of Kumasi, saying it does not resemble the Asantehene.

The statue was unveiled on Wednesday May 1, 2019, by president Nana Akufo-Addo when he commissioned the second phase of the Kejetia Market in Kumasi.