RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

KNUST student remanded by court for threatening to stab other students to death

Evans Effah

As part of the investigation into the rioting that occurred on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, the Police have arrested suspect Elvis Nsiah, a level-200 student of the university for the offence of threat of death.

Suspect Elvis Nsiah
Suspect Elvis Nsiah

The suspect is alleged to have threatened to stab five students of the Continental Hall of the university and kill one other student of the same hall to pacify what he refers to as the gods.

The accused person was put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 30th August 2022.

Meanwhile, investigations are still ongoing to get all others involved in the rioting arrested to face justice.

In a related development, the Police are on a manhunt to arrest persons who attacked and destroyed some property at the Northern Regional NDC office at Tamale on 23rd August 2022.

Whilst we assure the public that all the perpetrators will be brought to face justice, we urge everyone to choose peaceful means to resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Paul Adom Otchere

KKD’s comments on Ken Ofori-Atta were borne out of envy, jealousy – Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he's a fool — Captain Smart

Krobo residents

Soldiers allegedly beat Krobo residents over installation of prepaid metres

Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Duffuor and Kwabena Agyapong

6 presidential aspirants and their high schools