KNUST student remanded by court for threatening to stab other students to death

The accused person was put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 30th August 2022.

Meanwhile, investigations are still ongoing to get all others involved in the rioting arrested to face justice.

In a related development, the Police are on a manhunt to arrest persons who attacked and destroyed some property at the Northern Regional NDC office at Tamale on 23rd August 2022.