The suspect is alleged to have threatened to stab five students of the Continental Hall of the university and kill one other student of the same hall to pacify what he refers to as the gods.
KNUST student remanded by court for threatening to stab other students to death
As part of the investigation into the rioting that occurred on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, the Police have arrested suspect Elvis Nsiah, a level-200 student of the university for the offence of threat of death.
The accused person was put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 30th August 2022.
Meanwhile, investigations are still ongoing to get all others involved in the rioting arrested to face justice.
In a related development, the Police are on a manhunt to arrest persons who attacked and destroyed some property at the Northern Regional NDC office at Tamale on 23rd August 2022.
Whilst we assure the public that all the perpetrators will be brought to face justice, we urge everyone to choose peaceful means to resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence.
