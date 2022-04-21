KNUST to defer courses of over 6,000 students for non-payment of fees harsh — Ablakwa

The students were given March 24, 2022, deadline to pay but they failed and the management extended the date to April 7, 2022.

Some of the students received messages from the university's board on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the afternoon that they have been deferred due to their inability to meet the minimum requirements of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy.

It reads "Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you."

Ablakwa reacting to the deferment described the decision by the management as harsh.