The management of KNUST deferred the programmes of the students representing about 8 percent of the 85,256 student population for non-payment of academic user fees.
KNUST to defer courses of over 6,000 students for non-payment of fees harsh — Ablakwa
"The decision by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) authorities to defer the courses of some 6,000 students for non-payment of fees is most harsh and inconsiderate considering the current economic crisis," the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.
The students were given March 24, 2022, deadline to pay but they failed and the management extended the date to April 7, 2022.
Some of the students received messages from the university's board on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the afternoon that they have been deferred due to their inability to meet the minimum requirements of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy.
It reads "Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you."
Ablakwa reacting to the deferment described the decision by the management as harsh.
In a Twitter post, he has appealed to the Ministry of Education to urgently intervene and save the future of the students.
