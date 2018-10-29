Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
KNUST Vice Chancellor asked to step down

Last week, students of the University embarked on a violent protest against brutalities on students by the campus security forces.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso play

Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso

Professor Obiri Danso, the beleaguered Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been asked to step aside.

He has been asked to make way for an Interim Governing Council to take over the administration of the school by the National Council for Tertiary Education.

Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rita Dickson, is to step in as acting Vice Chancellor in the interim.

READ ALSO: 5 things you should know about Kelvin Sah, KNUST SRC President

The demonstration led to an imposition of a curfew and a subsequent closure of the school indefinetely.

The Ministry of Education, led by the Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, instituted a 7-member Interim Council to oversee the smooth re-opening of the school last week.

Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Kwasi Obiri Danso play

Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Kwasi Obiri Danso

 

Prof. Obiri Danso has been under pressure since and met student leaders to grant several concessions. But it appears to have been too little too late.

Prof. Obiri Danso is the 12th Vice-Chancellor of the university and was appointed by the governing council in August 2016 with a four-year mandate set to expire in 2020.

