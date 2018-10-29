KNUST Vice Chancellor reinstated; school to re-open Nov 8

news

Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso, the embattled Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been asked to resume work.

This decision was taken in a high level meeting between the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and a highly powered government delegation at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Prof. Danso was excluded from a Interim Council that was formed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh last week following the students unrest in the school.

Subsequently, he was asked to step aside this morning by the National Council for Tertiary Education.

Also, in a statement signed by the Minister of Information designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the school is expected to re-open on November 8 for classes to resume.

Check out the press release below