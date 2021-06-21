Koforidua Technical University students build traffic light with cameras to fight crime

The Management of the university has urged the government to invest in the institution to enable them to develop artificial intelligence tools to help security agencies in the fight against crime.

The authorities also proposed a more scientific and reliable method of intelligence gathering to help security agencies fight crime in the country.

Professor David Kofi Essuman, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, speaking to Accra-based Citi FM said "As part of requirements for final year students in the university, they take on projects which are normally supervised by their lecturers and some of these students came out with this project which is a locally built traffic light with cameras which is able to monitor everything within its scope and transfers live signals to the cybersecurity room on campus. The traffic has successfully been installed on campus and it is currently being used to check our security on campus."

According to him, "Already, we have installed CCTV cameras and yet still, the robberies are going on so it means that we need to do more and advance more on that, to be able to pick up individuals who are involved in all these kinds of activities."

He added: So it is our mission that, we are going to work in that direction to reduce crime in this country, and so we have just begun, and hope that as we travel along, we want to accept challenges. As a country, we need to ask ourselves where we want to be in the next five years, and what do we want to do with artificial intelligence?"