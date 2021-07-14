Hawa Koomson shares rice, cartons of oil, and fishing nets to fisherfolks

The declared closed season was based on scientific advice and in consultation with the various Fisheries Associations.

The Minister started the distribution on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, as she distributed over 600 bags of rice and over 300 cartons of oil to fisherfolks at Gomoa Nyanyano, Gomoa Dampase, Gomoa Fetteh, Senya, and Winneba in the Central region.

The Minister is using her interaction with the fisherfolks to fish out the happenings at the fishing communities in this closed season.