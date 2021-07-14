RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Hawa Koomson shares rice, cartons of oil, and fishing nets to fisherfolks

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Mavis Hawa Koomson has distributed over 15,000 bags of rice, 7500 cartons of oil, and 6,000 fishing nets across the fishing communities to support the livelihood of the fisherfolks.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The goodies to the fisherfolks come when the Minister announced the closed season for the 2021 fishing season beginning today, July 1, to July 31, 2021, for the artisanal and semi-industrial fleet.

The declared closed season was based on scientific advice and in consultation with the various Fisheries Associations.

The Minister started the distribution on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, as she distributed over 600 bags of rice and over 300 cartons of oil to fisherfolks at Gomoa Nyanyano, Gomoa Dampase, Gomoa Fetteh, Senya, and Winneba in the Central region.

The Minister is using her interaction with the fisherfolks to fish out the happenings at the fishing communities in this closed season.

Hawa Koomson urged the fisherfolks to observe the ban wholeheartedly because anyone who would be caught fishing in this closed season would be prosecuted.

