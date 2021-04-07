‘It was an air-conditioner switch’ – Korle Bu denies fire outbreak at maternity block

The Maternity Block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital(KBTH) is not on fire as been alleged on social media.

What happened was an air-conditioner switch in one of the restroom of the doctors started emitting smoke which was detected by staff on duty at around 9pm yesterday.

The staff on duty quickly used fire extinguishers to put out the fire before the arrival of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

As a precautionary measure, some of the babies were moved to another wing of the same floor.

We wish to state no patient or staff suffered any casualties or injury. Normal operations have resumed after assessment by the Ghana National Fire Service indicated that, there was no further threat of danger to either patients or staff.