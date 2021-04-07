‘It was an air-conditioner switch’ – Korle Bu denies fire outbreak at maternity block

In the late hours of Tuesday, April 6, 2020, reports emerged on social media that the maternity block was on fire.
The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has rubbished reports that the hospital’s maternity block has been gutted by fire.
A statement signed by the hospital’s PRO, Mustapha Salifu, said what happened was a fault from one of the air conditioners.
He explained that a staff detected that an air-conditioner switch in one of the restrooms of the doctors was emitting smoke.
“As a precautionary measure, some of the babies were moved to another wing of the same floor," a section of the statement said.
He further noted that the situation was immediately contained by the staff on duty before officers from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) later arrived.
Read the full statement below:
The Maternity Block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital(KBTH) is not on fire as been alleged on social media.
What happened was an air-conditioner switch in one of the restroom of the doctors started emitting smoke which was detected by staff on duty at around 9pm yesterday.
The staff on duty quickly used fire extinguishers to put out the fire before the arrival of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).
As a precautionary measure, some of the babies were moved to another wing of the same floor.
We wish to state no patient or staff suffered any casualties or injury. Normal operations have resumed after assessment by the Ghana National Fire Service indicated that, there was no further threat of danger to either patients or staff.
We wish to commend the staff on duty for their alertness and professionalism.
Mustapha Salifu
Head of PR
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital
