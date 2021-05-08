Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

According to reports by graphiconline, on May 6, 2021, a medical doctor, accompanied by the lawyer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Kwame Gyamfi, filed a complaint at the charge office of the police station regarding an attempt to poison the doctor's drinking water.

Pulse Ghana

The medical doctor told the police that he was on a 24-hour duty with six other doctors at the Labour Ward One of the hospital and at the end of his shift, the medical doctor allegedly returned to his consulting room and detected that his drinking water which he kept in a water bottle in the room was contaminated.

The doctor suspected that his water had been contaminated after he found a reddish substance that appeared like blood in the water.

Based on the doctor's suspicion, the water in the bottle was clinically tested and it was found that the substance was blood and the result turned out HIV positive.