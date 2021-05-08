RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A doctor at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has been arrested after he was caught poisoning the water of a colleague doctor with whom he works at the same health facility.

Korle Bu Teaching hospital
Korle Bu Teaching hospital ece-auto-gen

Reports stated that the two doctors [name withheld] are both workers at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Recommended articles

According to reports by graphiconline, on May 6, 2021, a medical doctor, accompanied by the lawyer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Kwame Gyamfi, filed a complaint at the charge office of the police station regarding an attempt to poison the doctor's drinking water.

Poison
Poison Pulse Ghana

The medical doctor told the police that he was on a 24-hour duty with six other doctors at the Labour Ward One of the hospital and at the end of his shift, the medical doctor allegedly returned to his consulting room and detected that his drinking water which he kept in a water bottle in the room was contaminated.

The doctor suspected that his water had been contaminated after he found a reddish substance that appeared like blood in the water.

Based on the doctor's suspicion, the water in the bottle was clinically tested and it was found that the substance was blood and the result turned out HIV positive.

The two doctors are currently been investigated by the police service to ascertain the real motive which led to one doctor trying to poison the water of the other with HIV blood.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

Angry youth beat soldiers to pulp

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Christ Embassy: Police lock up Fantasy Dome after church’s "Pneumatica Night" flouted COVID-19 protocols

A shot from Christ Embassy's "Pneumatica Night" in Accra