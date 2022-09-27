Korle Bu on high alert as Covid-19 infection increases among staff and patients

“Surveillance data from the Public Health Unit of the Hospital indicate that from the week ending 11th September 2022 to the week ending 23rd September, 2022, the number of confirmed COVID-l9 cases has risen from 3 to 45,” the memo revealed.

It added that the discovery has necessitated a mop-up vaccination exercise that is ongoing in all units, directorates, departments and sub-BMCs (UDSs) of the KBTH.

The memo went further to entreat all staff of the hospital to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols to safeguard themselves and others.

“A static team has also been set up at the Public Health Event Park for the same exercise within the period and beyond. Whilst Management is encouraging staff and patients to take advantage of this mop-up exercise to get fully vaccinated and to have boosters as well, we also recommend that all Heads of UDSs ensure that staff, patients and relatives adhere strictly to COVID -19 protocols at all entry points to OPDs, wards, offices and waiting areas within their buildings/structures.

“These COVID -19 protocols should include, Wearing of facemasks, Observance of hand hygiene (handwashing/alcohol hand-rubbing), Social/physical distancing of at least 2 meters, Prompt isolation and testing of suspected cases,” the memo said, as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has hinted that the end of the pandemic is now in sight.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the organisation disclosed this to journalists during his regular weekly press conference on Wednesday, September 14.

“We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic.

“A marathon runner does not stop when the finish line comes into view. She runs harder, with all the energy she has left. So must we. We can see the finish line. We’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop running,” UN Health Agency’s Director-General said.