Korle-Bu opens new Accident and Emergency Unit

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has commissioned a new Accident and Emergency Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The new Unit is to complement the old Emergency Centre which has come under a lot pressure recently.

Mr Agyeman-Manu assured Ghanaians at the opening ceremony that the Akufo-Addo administration is committed to resourcing the health sector to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

The commissioning of this project comes in handy as the "no bed" syndrome has reared its ugly head in recent times at major hospitals across the capital.

New Board Chairman Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye said the immediate opening of the new facility will help reduce the pressure on the existing Accident & Emergency Centre at the hospital.

“The new one had remained unopened because of a few structural defects and all that but quickly, we’ve accessed an emergency fund, we’ve fixed it, and we’re just trying to get beds in place and arrangements in terms of power supply, electricity and oxygen and all that, so, Friday, the new Accident and Emergency Centre is opening with a bed capacity of more than 60 – twice the capacity of the old one", he said.

Dr Okoe Boye noted that he is going to Korle-Bu as the Board Chair with an open mind with the aim of using dialogue to settle misunderstandings between the Board and the CEO, if any such event arise.

