The workers, mostly senior staff are agitated over attempts by Dr. Asare to overstay his welcome at the health facility.

The agitated workers have started spreading protest posters at the hospital asking him to go.

Article 199 (1) states that: "A public officer shall, except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, retire from the public service on attaining the age of sixty years".

Dr Daniel Asare

Appointment

In 2018, the management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital appointed Dr. Daniel Asare as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital.

Dr. Asare took over from Dr. Samuel Asiamah who was acting CEO after Dr. Felix Anyaa was relieved of his position in June this year by the President.

Posters

A release by the Hospital said Dr. Asare, who until his appointment was the Chief Executive Officer of Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has 27 years of experience in the health service with 17 of these years in Hospital Management.