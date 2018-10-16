Kpando MP thankful for peaceful burial of late Torbgui Dagadu VIII

news

The Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency Mrs. Della Sowah expressed appreciation to all parties for a successful funeral of the late Togbe Dagadu VIII. She said succumbed a big hurdle.

According to her, the coming together of major stakeholders for the burial of the late Chief signifies the burial of past challenges of disunity in Kpando. ‘It signifies we are embracing a new Kpando’ she said.

Speaking to the media in Kpando after signing the Book of Condolence at the funeral of the late Togbe Dagadu, Mrs. Sowah said she is confident that a new Dawn has risen for Kpando.

She observed that the funeral was peaceful. A cheerful Mrs. Sowah reiterated that Kpando was bouncing back to take its place in the region and nation. She stated the fact that key Chiefs were consulted and many were involved in the planning process making it possible for everything to go well. ‘It signified they are ready for unity’ she added.

Mrs. Sowah was also thankful to the many dignitaries who came to grace the occasion including the President of the Volta Regional House Of Chiefs, Nana Soglo Alloh, the Acting President of the Akipni traditional Council Togbe Osei Tutu Brempong III and many other Chiefs from different parts of the region and beyond.

She expressed her appreciation to all other dignitaries including the Volta Regional Minister who represented President Akuffo Addo. His Excellency former President Rawlings and former President Mahama were also duly represented.

Mrs. Sowah was also thankful for the presence of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama who said he came to honor the man he described as his ‘rising star’.