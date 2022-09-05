Krachi East MCE found dead in a Kumasi hotel

According to a report by Luv FM, the deceased had checked into the hotel late on Friday, September 2 with his driver, Sylvester Attah.

The driver, however, left to lodge in a different hotel.

Mr Kofi Okesu has not been seen since he checked into the hotel and efforts to reach him proved futile.

Investigations established that Mr Attah could also not reach him on the scheduled day of return to Dambai on Sunday, September 4.

An official complaint was lodged with the Police by the Manager of the said hotel in Kumasi.

Subsequently, the Police broke into his room only to find the dead body of Mr Okesu.

Police found his body in a supine position in bed naked with his left arm hanging beside the bed on Sunday.

A careful examination of the body by health professionals found no marks of violence, but traces of spermatozoa on his thigh.

According to the officials, the drops of spermatozoa suggest a possible sexual act before his death.