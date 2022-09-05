RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Krachi East MCE found dead in a Kumasi hotel

Evans Annang

Francis Kofi Okesu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti Region has been reported dead.

The late Krachi East MCE
The late Krachi East MCE

Mr. Okesu was reportedly found dead in a hotel room in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

Read Also

According to a report by Luv FM, the deceased had checked into the hotel late on Friday, September 2 with his driver, Sylvester Attah.

The driver, however, left to lodge in a different hotel.

Mr Kofi Okesu has not been seen since he checked into the hotel and efforts to reach him proved futile.

Investigations established that Mr Attah could also not reach him on the scheduled day of return to Dambai on Sunday, September 4.

An official complaint was lodged with the Police by the Manager of the said hotel in Kumasi.

Subsequently, the Police broke into his room only to find the dead body of Mr Okesu.

Police found his body in a supine position in bed naked with his left arm hanging beside the bed on Sunday.

A careful examination of the body by health professionals found no marks of violence, but traces of spermatozoa on his thigh.

According to the officials, the drops of spermatozoa suggest a possible sexual act before his death.

The body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Benkum Senior High School

Sex scandal hits Benkum SHS involving teachers

Kumasi Traditional Council

We didn't order Oyerepa FM to shut down — Manhyia Palace denies

UG and KNUST

Here's the full list of unaccredited academic programmes offered at University of Ghana and KNUST

KNUST

Auditor General’s report: Only 61 out of 360 programmes offered by KNUST accredited