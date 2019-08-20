Krif customers excited about half price promo, ask for extension

At various Krif locations in the country, customers are asking to have the closing date of the promotion extended.

They explained that the promotion has helped them make huge savings on the office equipment they bought.

In an interview with the Integrity Magazine team, some customers expressed their excitement and experience about the promotion. Beaming with smiles, all customers spoken to were unanimous in expressing satisfaction with the half-price promotion.

Ms Gloria Asante, a Banker who shopped at the Adabraka Branch said when she saw the half-price promotional fliers on Facebook, she did not believe it and decided to visit the shop to verify.

“I am very excited, I never believed it was real so I decided to come and have a look. I still can’t believe I paid less for the Olympia Money Counting Machine and the Shredder machine I bought “, she said happily.

Another customer Mr Boateng, also shared his excitement and requested that the end date for the promo should be extended to enable his company to buy more office equipment.

“This is the best promo one can ever have; I wish the time will be extended so we can purchase more of the office equipment”.

At the Ring Road branch, the promotional items were fast-selling, since the promo started customers have bought various machines every single day.

Some patrons at the Ring Road Shop also shared their experiences with us;

“I am amazed at this promotion, half price for everything office equipment? Woow, unbelievable! I still can’t believe I bought this quality safe for that amount, incredible! Thank you Krif Ghana! Please don’t end this promo now, but if you do, please bring it back next year, in fact do it every year” Ms Agnes Hayfron said excitedly.

“For me I think the time for this promotion should be extended, I need to buy more equipment but I need to gather the money, I don’t know when and where I will come across a juicy promotion as this one, please tell management to extend the time” Adams Idris a Health worker expressed.

Although items on the promotion at Tema Shop were not selling fast as compared to the Adabraka and Ring Road Shops, some customers who saw the promo on online news portals visited the shop to purchase office equipment and expressed their joy to the integrity magazine team.

Mawutor Gbeve, an Engineer and a loyal customer of the Tema Shop said the promotion came at the right time, he and his boss can now purchase the Fire Proof Safe they so badly need.

“We needed one of the big Diplomat Fire Proof Safe urgently but couldn’t afford, so I quickly informed my boss about the promo as soon as I heard it and the result is what you are seeing here now, I just bought the safe at half the original price. I am more than excited”.

The team visited the Takoradi Branch to find out how things were moving, saw a remarkable improvement in the patronage of the office equipment.

The Shop Supervisor Mr Eric Arthur revealed that the sale of products with regards to office equipment had improved since the promo was introduced.

He added that most of the customers had asked that the promotion should be extended.

Meanwhile, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, the Executive Chairman of Krif Ghana Limited in an interview with the Integrity Magazine team advised customers to take the opportunity to buy more office equipment before the promo ends.

He, however, promised that there will be other promotions so customers should watch out for details in due course.

About the Half Price Promotion

This year’s half price for everything Office Equipment Promo is to enable loyal customers to purchase more office equipment and pay only half the original price.

Products on this offer include; Office equipment of popular brands and world-renowned manufacturers such as Fellowes of USA, Olympia and Durable of Germany, Sharp of Japan, Diplomat of Korea, Tecno Express of Spain, Uchida of Japan and other popular office equipment manufacturers.

The equipment on this promo include; Diplomat Fireproof Safes, Diplomat Burglarproof Safes, Counterfeit Detection Money Counting Machines, Fellowes Binding Machines, Fellowes Laminating Machines, Fellowes Shredders, Electronic Cash Registers, Cash Drawers, Receipt Printers, Olympia Electronic Calculators and hundreds of other products.