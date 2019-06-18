The three-day training which would be funded by the United State Embassy is to equip and empower journalist to accurately report on corporate governance and raise public awareness of the impact on businesses.

Considering the crucial role the media play in influencing corporate governance culture, it is important to incorporate programmes that will equip journalists with specialized knowledge to expand their role in promoting good corporate governance.

Krif Foundation and Integrity Magazine with support from the US Embassy are organizing this specialized training workshop for journalists to expand knowledge, skills, competence, capacity building, acumen expertise, professionalism and capabilities to promote good corporate governance through in-depth analysis, investigation and reporting.

The workshop will feature practical and technical sessions, where specific issues of corporate governance will be discussed and examined. Experts and facilitators shall share experiences and challenges inherent in investigating and reporting on corporate governance.

Accounting experts will teach participants to interpret financial and non-financial information in corporate reports.

Topics that will be examined at the training include; “Understanding the relationship between social media and corporate governance”,

“Reporting on corporate governance in crisis situations’, and “The importance of covering activities of Board of Directors”.

The workshop will be attended by 25 selected senior business and investigative journalists from the major media houses in Ghana. The selection would be done in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA).

Expected outcomes of the workshop include; participants will be equipped with ethical and investigative skills that will help promote good corporate governance in Ghana. Participants will identify areas of further training in corporate reporting. There will be development and production of a specific guide to corporate governance in Ghana, and the establishment of a network of stakeholders to support the principles and implementation of good corporate governance.

Going forward, the foundation will provide refresher workshops, appraisals on the job to evaluate impact (impact assessment) on corporate governance.

It will also create a platform for monitoring young journalists in corporate reporting and provision of awards and scholarships for an outstanding financial journalist in promoting corporate governance would be considered.