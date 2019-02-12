KRIF Ghana has announced 20 organizations who will receive free safes as winners of their ‘Nominate & Win’ campaign.

The marketing-oriented organization which deals in stationary rolled out their ‘Nominate & Win’ campaign months ago, a bid to give out 52 safes to organizations based on nominations.

Executive Director of KRIF Ghana Limited, Mrs Susan Awura gave details that the campaign was to help support the work of deserving public and private organizations. The initiative was also aimed at improving KRIF Ghana Limited’s corporate social responsibilities.

The vision for the campaign was also to put across a means of helping offices, banks, insurance firms, hotels, hospitals, law firms, schools and home protect important documents from fire, burglary and flooding.

KRIF Ghana Limited’s campaign rose on the trends on Twitter taking 17th place on the Ghana list. 131 entries were received with various reasons why the nominated organizations needed the safes. 20 organizations out of the 131 were shortlisted to receive free safes from KRIF.

Here are the 20 organizations:

Tema Polyclinic

Buni Health Centre

Accra Technical University

Midwifery Training College, Tumu, Upper West Region

Beposo Senior High School

Ghana Immigration Service Takoradi Harbour

Efutu Health Center, Cape Coast

Real Paradise (An NGO school)

POS Foundation

Oblogo Health Centre

Soronko Foundation

Adabraka Polyclinic

Department of Social Welfare, Eastern Regional Office

Ghana Water Company Limited (Tema)

Mathias Catholic Hospital, Yeji B/A

Potter’s Sanctuary Chapel International

Royalhouse Chapel International Ahenfie

Ga Central Municipal Education Office

Reinforced Office Cabinet (ROC) has a total of 13 quality certificates issues by world-class quality assurance institutes from across the world that guarantees the high standard and quality of the fire-proof and burglar-proof security safes.