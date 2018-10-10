KRIF Ghana donates security safe to Ghana News Agency

Pulse.com.gh logo
ROC is built according to German construction and provides protection against fire and thefts while its quality is assured by Diplomat, one of the leading manufacturers in Busan.

KRIF Ghana Limited, a marketing-oriented organization that deals in stationery, has presented a Reinforced Office Cabinet (ROC) — a security safe— to the Ghana News Agency for the proper safekeeping of documents and valuables.

ROC is built according to German construction and provides protection against fire and thefts while its quality is assured by Diplomat, one of the leading manufacturers in Busan.

Additionally, a total of thirteen quality certificates issued by world-class quality assurance institutes from across the world guarantees the high standard and quality of Diplomat fire-proof and burglar-proof security safes.

In a speech, Mrs Susan Awura Adjoa Okosu, Executive Director, Krif Ghana Ltd., said the presentation was the first of 52 such safes to be given out for free to the well-deserving public and private institutions as part of Krif Ghana’s Good Corporate Social Responsibility Project for the year 2018.

Mrs Okosun said the initiative was Krif Ghana’s support for the work of deserving public and private institutions as well as show appreciation to the Ghanaian public for keeping faith with Krif Ghana for the past 32 years of its business.

She said the project aimed to ensure that as many important offices as possible were served with the Company’s Diplomat Safes to facilitate the safety of very important documents, medical sample reports and medical supplies in health care facilities, among others.

She said the decision to make the donation to GNA was informed by the company’s conviction that GNA had contributed in no small way to the development of Ghana.

Mrs Okosun stressed the need for the business environment and government organizations such as the hospitals, banks, government offices, restaurants and medical laboratories to upgrade their organisations to meet the challenges of modern businesses and offices.

Receiving the item on behalf of GNA, Mr Kwaku Osei-Bonsu, Acting General Manager, GNA, pledged the determination of GNA to feed the public with accurate information at all times as the cost of poor information was as devastating as poor health and the lack of social services.

Mr Osei-Bonsu expressed gratitude to Krif Ghana for the gesture and pledged to help grow the partnership between GNA and Krif Ghana.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)

