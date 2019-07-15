The annual event popularly referred to by customers of Krif as Half Price for Everything Promotion is to offer quality items to loyal customers at lower prices: Krif’s own way of rewarding customer loyalty.

This year’s half price for everything promotion is on office equipment; every office equipment purchase attracts only half the original price.

Over the years, Krif has offered a variety of promotions such as Half Price for Everything Stationery, Half Price for Half of the Shop, Rain of Cash, Cash Back, Double-Double, Buy One Get Two Free, German Month, Buy Now Pay Later etc. to customers as a way of rewarding their loyalty and patronage.

Over the years, patrons of Krif are always delighted to enjoy the half-price for everything promotion as they make massive financial gains as well as huge savings.

Products on this offer include; Office equipment of popular brands and world-renowned manufacturers as Fellowes of USA, Olympia and Durable of Germany, Sharp of Japan, Diplomat of Korea, Tecno Express of Spain, Uchida of Japan and other popular office equipment manufacturers.

The equipment on this promo include; Diplomat Fireproof Safes, Diplomat Burglarproof Safes, Counterfeit Detection Money Counting Machines, Fellowes Binding Machines, Fellowes Laminating Machines, Fellowes Shredders, Electronic Cash Registers, Cash Drawers, Receipt Printers, Olympia Electronic Calculators and hundreds of other products.

The Half Price for Everything Office promotion runs till the 3rd of August 2019.

Call or visit any of Krif’s shops for your quality office equipment at lower prices.