A beautiful A1 Pencil Art Portrait of Rev. Okosun was presented to him on Tuesday January 14, 2020. The presentation was followed with a stunning spoken word poetry performance by Ms. Harriet Kini one of the staffs, to honour him for a father and a pastor to all.

MTN Ghana also sent him a customized birthday cake as an appreciation for their long-standing mutual relationship with Krif Ghana and its subsidiaries.

Upon receiving the gifts he thanked the team players for the love they had demonstrated, “ I must confess that I am surprised, it was indeed a for surprise, I don’t even know what to say, all I can say is thank you very much, I am sincerely grateful for this….” Rev. Okosun said, as his face beamed with smiles.

Krif Ghana team players appreciate the Executive Chairman

Reverend Kennedy Okosun is an international business tycoon who for over 33 years has succeeded in growing Krif Ghana Limited, a leading dealer in superior Office Stationery and Equipment, Office Furniture, Money handling Machines, Security Safes, Gun Safes and vault systems.

Rev. Okosun is a founding member of the Ghana/Israel Chamber of Commerce and the Chairman of Alpha Mead Gh. Ltd., Founder and Patron of the Krif Foundation a Non-Governmental Organization.

He is the Founder, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Integrity Magazine an all-gloss premier good governance publication and organizer of strategic and targeted quarterly events.

Rev. Okosun is an ordained minister of the gospel and a former Chief of Staff of Action Chapel International.

Rev. Kennedy Okosun has a passion for mentoring young persons and a strong commitment to ensuring that the youth are equipped with the skills and competencies required for success in life.