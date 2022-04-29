The demolition of illegal structures from the Channel 5 area toward the Nungua Old Town bus stop area was carried out on April 26, 2022.
Krowor Assembly demolishes illegal structures to make way for road construction
The Krowor Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has demolished illegal structures on the pavements to pave the way for the expansion of the Accra-Tema beach road project.
The exercise is expected to clear some illegal structures on waterways in the Krowor municipality to prevent flooding.
The Krowor Municipal Chief Executive speaking to the said the exercise is mainly targeted at helping the contractor working on the road project to expand the stretch as planned.
He explained that such practices delayed development and compounded the existing challenges and costs involved in road construction.
According to him, the assembly would ensure that all structures that would impede the construction of the roads were brought down to make way for development.
He commended the affected persons for cooperating with the assembly, adding that the exercise is for the good of all the people of Nungua.
He said the second phase of the exercise will commence after the holidays to enable the contractor to meet the timelines for the completion of the project.
