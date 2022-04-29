Krowor Assembly demolishes illegal structures to make way for road construction

The exercise is expected to clear some illegal structures on waterways in the Krowor municipality to prevent flooding.

The Krowor Municipal Chief Executive speaking to the said the exercise is mainly targeted at helping the contractor working on the road project to expand the stretch as planned.

He explained that such practices delayed development and compounded the existing challenges and costs involved in road construction.

According to him, the assembly would ensure that all structures that would impede the construction of the roads were brought down to make way for development.

He commended the affected persons for cooperating with the assembly, adding that the exercise is for the good of all the people of Nungua.