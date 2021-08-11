The body of the deceased who is a boy (name withheld) was found dead in his room with his neck in a noose.
The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy Atonsu S-Line in Kumasi who allegedly committed suicide by hanging.
The body of the deceased who is a boy (name withheld) was found dead in his room with his neck in a noose.
The Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Godwin Ahianyo, said on Monday, August 9, 2021, one Yaw Akuoko Sarpong, 33, an elder brother of the deceased lodged a complaint at the police station at .about his brother's death.
According to him, the complainant informed the police that on his return from work on Monday around 3 pm, he found the lifeless body of his brother, hanging in the room.
He, however, appealed to residents who have any information about the death of the boy to relay it to the Police to help in ongoing investigations.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue in Kumasi, for preservation and autopsy.
