The Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Godwin Ahianyo, said on Monday, August 9, 2021, one Yaw Akuoko Sarpong, 33, an elder brother of the deceased lodged a complaint at the police station at .about his brother's death.

According to him, the complainant informed the police that on his return from work on Monday around 3 pm, he found the lifeless body of his brother, hanging in the room.

He, however, appealed to residents who have any information about the death of the boy to relay it to the Police to help in ongoing investigations.