Kumasi City Mall launches shopper loyalty reward promo


  Published: , Refreshed:
Kumasi City Mall (KCM), the Ashanti Region’s pride in modern, convenient and secured retail shopping, has launched its ‘Loyalty is Royalty’ promo which rewards the most dedicated customer of the week with a whooping Ghc500.00 shopping voucher.

In a sensational ten-month-long loyalty promotion which started over the weekend and which runs until June 2019, KCM is rewarding one lucky shopper every week with a Ghc500.00 shopping voucher to be used in any shop or store in the mall.

Shoppers simply have to visit KCM and make a purchase of any value in any store within the mall. They must then record their contact details on the back of their till slips or receipts and drop same in large entry bins located at vantage points throughout the Mall.

Every Sunday, one shopper will be identified from among the bulk of entries and contacted by phone to collect the voucher which can be used to shop over a period of three months.

To make for flexibility of use by winning shoppers, KCM ensures that the Ghc 500.00 weekly loyalty gift voucher is issued in four denominations as follows: Ghc200 (ie Ghc100 X2), Ghc 100 (ie Ghc50 X2), Ghc100 (ie Ghc20 X5) and Ghc100 (ieGhc10 X 10).

“This is Oseikrom (Kumasi) where royalty cuts across the fabric of society, making virtually every resident a proud royal; but here at Kumasi City Mall, our customers are not only royals! Besides being royal, KCM customers are very special and highly appreciated. That’s why we designed this promo for them!” John Badu-Bonsu, Marketing Manager at KCM told reporters when the promo opened last Saturday.

“This promotion which dashes out a Ghc500.00 shopping voucher every week is literally a ‘crossover’ gesture by KCM as it has been planned to run from now, for the next 52 weeks or 10 months, until June 2019. That should enable as many of our loyal shoppers as possible to have a bite of this awesome ‘thank you’ gesture.” Badu-Bonsu said.

Kumasi City Mall, the biggest, best stocked and the trendiest shopping destination in Kumasi and across the entire Ashanti Region, opened for business on April 20, 2017 to the relief of thousands in the region as, until then, most residents had to travel to Accra for their shopping.

KCM was jointly commissioned by the Head of State and the Asantehene on May 10, 2017 and has since become Kumasi’s principal address for one-stop convenience shopping, business rendezvous and also for quality recreation and entertainment. The mall offers Kumasi’s two million plus residents a wide variety of goods and services delivered by over 60 Ghanaian and international line shops.

The mall’s offers include grocery and foodstuffs, lifestyle, beauty and wellness, electronics and telecommunications, budget and designer fashion and clothing. Other categories are pharmaceuticals, gifts and high value jewellery, banking and financial services, Cinema, restaurants and eateries, entertainment and children’s games and recreation.

In terms of space, KCM boasts of a total car parking capacity of well over a 1,000 bays on-grade, including what is now considered to be the country’s biggest undercover (basement) parking. The Mall is also celebrated for being home to W&D Movies, Ghana’s first and only deluxe ‘Watch and Dine’ Movie Theatre complex. 

Over the past year, Kumasi City Mall has evolved into the most compelling business destination in Kumasi and is an inescapable landmark on the Ashanti capital’s social landscape.

