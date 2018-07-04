Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to pull down 351 houses

news

Mr.Osei Asibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi has disclosed that the Assembly will soon demolish over 351 houses that have been built on water ways.

He said the demolition will aid the flooding situation in the city whenever there is a heavy downpour.

“There are many houses in Kumasi on waterways which are supposed to be pulled down. The first phase of the exercise will see the demolition of about 57 houses but in general, it is getting to 351”, he told Hello FM.

Last week, a heavy rainstorm in the Kumasi metropolis killed more than four people and rendered hundreds of residents homeless in the wake of the destruction of property estimated at thousands of Ghana cedis.

He indicated that the first 57 houses the assembly is going to deal with are those without permits adding that all necessary steps have been already taken to carry out the exercise without further delay.

In his interview, he indicated that Kumasi, unlike any other assembly, is yet to receive the blessings of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II before the exercise begins.



When asked what the assembly will do should the Asantehene refuse to endorse the exercise, Mr. Assibey confidently said, “he is the first person who will endorse it”.



“The Asantehene has severally warned his chiefs about the sale of land on waterways and also people who build indiscriminately”, he added.

The rainfall which lasted several hours in more than two days resulted in flooding in areas including Anloga, Kwadaso, Tafo, Sepe, Buokrom also destroyed properties worth more thousands of Ghana cedis.