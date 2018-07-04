Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to pull down 351 houses


Flooding Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to pull down 351 houses

Last week, a heavy rainstorm in the Kumasi metropolis killed more than four people and rendered hundreds of residents homeless in the wake of the destruction of property estimated at thousands of Ghana cedis.

  • Published:
Floods play

Floods
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr.Osei Asibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi has disclosed that the Assembly will soon demolish over 351 houses that have been built on water ways.

He said the demolition will aid the flooding situation in the city whenever there is a heavy downpour.

“There are many houses in Kumasi on waterways which are supposed to be pulled down. The first phase of the exercise will see the demolition of about 57 houses but in general, it is getting to 351”, he told Hello FM.

READ ALSO: Flood kills seven in Kumasi

Last week, a heavy rainstorm in the Kumasi metropolis killed more than four people and rendered hundreds of residents homeless in the wake of the destruction of property estimated at thousands of Ghana cedis.

A pedestrian walks past a vehicle on a flood-hit street play

A pedestrian walks past a vehicle on a flood-hit street

(AFP/File)

 

He indicated that the first 57 houses the assembly is going to deal with are those without permits adding that all necessary steps have been already taken to carry out the exercise without further delay.

In his interview, he indicated that Kumasi, unlike any other assembly, is yet to receive the blessings of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II before the exercise begins.

When asked what the assembly will do should the Asantehene refuse to endorse the exercise, Mr. Assibey confidently said, “he is the first person who will endorse it”.

“The Asantehene has severally warned his chiefs about the sale of land on waterways and also people who build indiscriminately”, he added.

The rainfall which lasted several hours in more than two days resulted in flooding in areas including Anloga, Kwadaso, Tafo, Sepe, Buokrom also destroyed properties worth more thousands of Ghana cedis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Controversy: Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction Controversy Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction
Fraud Alert: WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters Fraud Alert WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters
It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister
Protest: 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land
Video: Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning Video Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning
In Brong Ahafo: Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop In Brong Ahafo Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop

Recommended Videos

RIP Amissah Arthur: No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says RIP Amissah Arthur No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says
Local News: 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries Local News 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries
Video: $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts Video $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Ken Agyapong vows to make Anas rot in jailbullet
2 Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a...bullet
3 Who Watches The Watchman Kennedy Agyapong in trouble over "who...bullet
4 Appointments Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judgesbullet
5 In Nsawam Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests...bullet
6 Nursing Training Government suspends Nurse Assistant training...bullet
7 Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Supreme Court Judge Justice Atuguba retires after 44 years...bullet
9 Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over...bullet
10 Postponement Health Ministry suspends Nurse Assistant...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Sanitation 6 arrested for open defecation in Takoradi
In Eastern Region Over 40 acres of rice farm destroyed by floods
Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu
Healthcare Gov't to receive 275 ambulances from Special Development Ministry
Quality Bus System Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries