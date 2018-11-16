Kwaku Adoboli receives hero’s welcome by family in Accra

news

Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli was given a hero’s welcome following his deportation to Ghana.

The 38-year-old was deported after being convicted for fraud in the United Kingdom (UK).

READ ALSO: Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli arrives in Ghana

Adoboli has been battling with British authorities over the past year in a bid to resist his deportation.

He was, however, was flown out of London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday evening after being detained in Scotland from Monday.

Adoboli finally touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in the early hours of Thursday and was given a hero’s welcome by his family in Accra.

His loved ones poured powder on him, in celebration of his safe arrival back home.

He was then served some sumptuous local meals (akple and fetridetsi), as well as a bottle of chilled beer.

It wasn’t a sad homecoming as many expected, with the former UBS trader also spotted smiling throughout.

Adoboli was convicted by the UK authorities in 2012 over his involvement in a £1.8 billion fraud at Swiss bank UBS.

READ ALSO: Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation review

He was released in 2015, but was later taken into custody again and is currently being held by Scotland Yard authorities.

In October, the Ghanaian was handed a last-minute reprieve after an application for a judicial review of his case was upheld.

He argued that he has lived in the UK for 26 years therefore deporting him to a country that he left at age 10 was unfair.

However, his appeals will not stand, with UK authorities deporting him on Wednesday.