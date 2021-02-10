The two will be the first to start the vetting process of Ministers nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his second term.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu and Mr. Dapaah served in the same portfolios in Akufo-Addo's first term and they will be the first two to be vetted because of the urgency of their positions.

Ranking Member for the Appointments Committee and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu at an earlier press conference explained that the two individuals were to have their vetting first due to the critical nature of their work and especially the prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Parliament in a statement also gave further directive on the adherence of COVID-19 at the vetting.

“As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus and in adherence of the COVID-19 protocols, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation is the only station mandated to cover the event. The station will broadcast the event live on their main channel and provide feed to other media houses if the need arises. All other personnel are to report from their respective media houses.”

“Please note that attendance is strictly by invitation. Only four invitees per person are allowed into the sittings. Note also, that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to,” the statement added.