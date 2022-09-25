Kwame Nkrumah didn’t achieve anything; Akufo-Addo is better than him – Agya Koo

Speaking in an interview in Kumasi, the popular actor said the communications department of the government are not propagating the works of the President enough.

In his opinion, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accomplished more than any other President the country has had during the fourth Republic, hence it is important to emphasize this.

“Akufo-Addo’s administration is the only one that has worked hard and kept its promises. Kufour took action. He made us value the concept of majority rule. I travel extensively throughout this country and have witnessed the enormous improvement in person, thus I wonder why Communicators are failing to project.

“Although Ghanaians sometimes offend me, no government has performed as well as the one led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“If you know history, you’ll realize Kwame Nkrumah didn’t accomplish anything. In a discussion with Kwaku Manu, he said that all he had done was “acquire what the border aces did.”

Pulse Ghana

On one of his regional tours, President Akufo-Addo recently said Ghanaians are lucky to have him as President.

According to him, he has the country at heart and this has reflected in all the policies and infrastructure he has done since he became President.

On his tour in the Savannah Region, President Akufo-Addo wondered why the Yapei-Kusawgu District was still underdeveloped even though they keep voting for the opposition party NDC.

However, assuring the Chiefs and people gathered at the function, President Akufo-Addo hinted that, he is going to heed their cry because he is the best Ghanaians can have.

“But Yagbonwura, you are lucky, you have me as the President of Ghana. I’m going to do it for you. In the same way, no secondary school, no Senior Technical School, in the whole of Kusawgu area, ahhh, eiiiiiii”, he wondered.