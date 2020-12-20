The incident is reported to have happened on Saturday, December 19, 2020, on the roadside.

Myjoyonline reports that the thief couldn’t escape after snatching the bag, as he was blocked by a moving car.

This prompted the victim to scream “thief, thief”, drawing the attention of by-standers to what had happened.

The thief was chased and caught, after which he was severely beaten, with some bent on lynching him.

Pickpocket nearly beaten to death by angry mob

“He was running away with the bag on a top speed but a truck which was moving in the opposite direction blocked him. The residents quickly drag him off his bike and started beating him,” said an eyewitness.

According to the eyewitness, but for the timely intervention of the Police who rescued the thief, the residents would have beaten him to death.

This comes after a young man who was part of a robbery gang was burnt to death at Karaga in the Northern Region.

The deceased was part of five armed robbers who undertook a robbery operation in the Karaga community.

According to a report by Myjoyonline, someone sounded an alarm during the robbery which led to them being chased.

The armed robbers are said to have arrived on three motorbikes before firing gunshots at a mobile money vendor.

They then made away with an undisclosed amount of money, but the motorbike of the deceased failed to start.

As a result, while the rest managed to escape, he was caught by some by-standing community members, who beat him before setting him ablaze.