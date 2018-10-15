Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kweku Adoboli finally released from UK immigration centre


Kweku Adoboli finally released from UK immigration centre

This follows a ruling from a judge that he should be granted bail while he awaits a judicial review of his deportation.

  • Published:
play

The Ghanaian trader convicted for fraud in the United Kingdom (UK), Kweku Adoboli, has been temporarily freed from detention.

This follows a ruling from a judge that he should be granted bail while he awaits a judicial review of his deportation.

According to a report by the Guardian, Adoboli, who has been detained at Harmondsworth immigration centre for the past 36 days, was finally released on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Rogue Trader: Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli?

The 38-year-old was previously set to be deported to Ghana last month, having served four years of a seven-year sentence.

He was convicted by the UK authorities in 2012 over his involvement in a £1.8 billion fraud at Swiss bank UBS.

Kweku Adoboli play

Kweku Adoboli

 

Although he was released in 2015, Adoboli was later taken into custody again before being held by Scotland Yard authorities.

However, the Ghanaian was handed a last-minute reprieve after an application for a judicial review of his case was upheld.

Adoboli has now been granted bail until the outcome of the judicial review is decided by a court.

Speaking after the bail ruling, Adoboli revealed his excitement, adding that his mental health was beginning to deteriorate whiles he was in detention.

READ ALSO: Rogue Trader: Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportation

“I’m very tired and I’m really looking forward to going home,” he told the Guardian.

“But I can’t feel elated because I know there are so many other men and women locked up in detention who should not be there. Being locked up for 36 days has really started to destroy my mental health.”

Meanwhile, Adoboli’s solicitor, Jacqueline McKenzie, added that they will continue to fight until his deportation is also revoked.

“We’re very pleased with the outcome. Now Kweku can return to his partner Alice Gray, his friends and his loved ones in Scotland and get on with the important job of fighting the legal battle against deportation.

“Today’s decision is a clear vindication of Kweku’s claim that he’s not at risk of absconding. It’s a shame that an earlier hearing found against him as it meant he has remained in detention for 15 days longer than necessary.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students
Police officer on patrol duties crashed to death by speeding vehicle Police officer on patrol duties crashed to death by speeding vehicle
Suhum fatal accident kills 4 Suhum fatal accident kills 4
Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accident Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accident
Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insists Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insists
Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy" Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy"

Recommended Videos

Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application to dismiss Anas' suit Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application to dismiss Anas' suit
42% of Ghanaians live with ‘psychological disorder’ – GHS report 42% of Ghanaians live with ‘psychological disorder’ – GHS report
Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men



Top Articles

1 Nursing training allowance replaced with students loan?bullet
2 Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy"bullet
3 Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insistsbullet
4 Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accidentbullet
5 Hundreds rendered homeless after heavy rains in Central Regionbullet
6 Police officer on patrol duties crashed to death by speeding...bullet
7 Ignorance Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's...bullet
8 Suhum fatal accident kills 4bullet
9 Breaking Part of Accra Mall collapsesbullet
10 Shut down Accra Mall over ceiling collapse – Engineerbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
5 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with...bullet

Local

5 times Kofi Annan proved he was a family man
Kofi Annan's family thank Ghanaians
Ghana intimately linked to Francophone world - Nana Addo
Contempt of Court IGP in ‘trouble’ as court finds him guilty of contempt
3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
X
Advertisement