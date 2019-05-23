He said the veteran journalist is a fool and he is ready to go to into the gutters with him.

Speaking on Accra based Neat FM, he said Kweku Baako is not the only custodian of wisdom in Ghana.

Owusu Bempah said he innocently suggested that the missing Takoradi girls can be found through prayers and Kweku Baako went on Peace FM to mock him and call him names.

He also also claimed that Kweku Baako and his protegee Anas Aremeyaw Anas are responsible for the death of undercover journalist, Ahmed Suale.

He said God revealed that to him through a prophecy and he is ready to defend it anywhere in Ghana.

Video Source: Neat FM