According to the traditional priest, loved and despised for his spiritual powers, he will run as an independent candidate in the Offinso North constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The seat is currently occupied by A. C. Ntim, the deputy local government minister in charge of rural economic development.

Kweku Bonsam is running for a seat in parliament

"Bonsam,” a name he gave himself, means “devil” in the Twi language, first declared his intention to run for a seat in parliament in 2013.