Nanabanyin Pratt, a senior public relations executive and former lecturer of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) died from COVID-19 complications a few weeks ago.
Before his passing, Nanabanyin Pratt was a staff of the Institute of Public Relations and a former Managing Director of the New Times Corporation.
READ MORE: I feel pity for Nana Addo – Kwesi Pratt
His obituary shows that the burial service will be held at the Ridge Church in Ghana.
The service is to begin at 8:30 am with the filing past of his body.
His mortal remains are expected to be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial, Accra.