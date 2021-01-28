Nanabanyin Pratt, a senior public relations executive and former lecturer of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) died from COVID-19 complications a few weeks ago.

Before his passing, Nanabanyin Pratt was a staff of the Institute of Public Relations and a former Managing Director of the New Times Corporation.

His obituary shows that the burial service will be held at the Ridge Church in Ghana.

Nanabanyin Pratt

The service is to begin at 8:30 am with the filing past of his body.

His mortal remains are expected to be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial, Accra.