This follows the decision by the independent candidate, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, to align with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Meanwhile, the Speaker also declared the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Haruna Mubarak as the Minority Leader.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

“The standing orders further provides that, the majority group will be led by a leader and that leader is referred to as the Majority Leader. And order 168 demands that the business committees and the House committees are headed by the Majority Leader,” Mr. Bagbin said.

“That is the standing orders we have now and I am bound by them. So please stop confusing the public.

“The Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is the Majority MP and the Honourable Haruna Iddrisu is the Minority Leader,” he declared.

The Speaker was, however, quick to add that Mr. Kye-Mensah-Bonsu was the leader of the Majority Group in Parliament and not the Majority Caucus.

It will be recalled that both the NPP and NDC won 137 seats during the Parliamentary elections, leading to a hung Parliament.