He said despite the indictment from the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Labianca Foods, they have done nothing wrong.
Labianca Foods has done nothing wrong – Sam Okudzeto defends embattled Council of State member
Sam Okudzeto, a veteran lawyer, has said that the calls for the dismissal Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Foods from the Council of State is much ado about nothing.
Recommended articles
Speaking in an interview on Accra based Asaase Radio, Mr. Okudzeto, who is also a member of the Council of State said the President cannot sack Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.
“People need to understand this about our law,” Okudzeto told Beatrice Adu, host of The Big Bulletin. “There’s nothing wrong as long as what she has done was done legally according to the law, then I don’t know what the Special Prosecutor is going to gain by going to court.”
“She [Asomah-Hinneh] was not appointed by anybody, she stood for the election and won. There’s nothing in the constitution which say that anybody can come and tell her that she should be sacked from her position,” Okudzeto added.
According to him, “we should be very careful and cautious because there’s one rule that governs everybody. The same people who are making the argument that she’s a member of the council of state are also forgetting that she’s also a Ghanaian.”
“That if there are provisions, which are being given as concession by the customs to other people and that concession is given to her also, then whether she’s a member of the council of state or not it is completely irrelevant to the issue. This is what I want people to understand,” Okudzeto said.
The Office of the Special Prosecutor last week announced it has recovered over GHC1 million from Labianca Foods, belonging to Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, in unpaid import duties.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh