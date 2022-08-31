Labianca Foods has done nothing wrong – Sam Okudzeto defends embattled Council of State member

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Asaase Radio, Mr. Okudzeto, who is also a member of the Council of State said the President cannot sack Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.

“People need to understand this about our law,” Okudzeto told Beatrice Adu, host of The Big Bulletin. “There’s nothing wrong as long as what she has done was done legally according to the law, then I don’t know what the Special Prosecutor is going to gain by going to court.”

“She [Asomah-Hinneh] was not appointed by anybody, she stood for the election and won. There’s nothing in the constitution which say that anybody can come and tell her that she should be sacked from her position,” Okudzeto added.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, “we should be very careful and cautious because there’s one rule that governs everybody. The same people who are making the argument that she’s a member of the council of state are also forgetting that she’s also a Ghanaian.”

“That if there are provisions, which are being given as concession by the customs to other people and that concession is given to her also, then whether she’s a member of the council of state or not it is completely irrelevant to the issue. This is what I want people to understand,” Okudzeto said.