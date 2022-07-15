Government met the demands of the labour unions on Thursday, July 14, after initial back and forth over the 20% COLA demand by public sector workers.
Labour unions call off strike as gov’t agrees on 15% COLA
Organised labour has directed all striking teacher unions to call of the about two week old industrial action following government’s decision to pay 15% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) all public sector workers.
According to the agreement reached between the two parties, government and the leaders of the unions agreed on a 15% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to take retrospective effect from July 1, 2022.
“The Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) will be paid at a rate of 15 percent of base pay. That the effective date of the payment of COLA is 1st July 2022, ” Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah announced on Thursday.
The government delegation that met and agreed on the 15% COLA included, the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffler Awuah and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah.
