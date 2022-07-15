RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Labour unions call off strike as gov't agrees on 15% COLA

Organised labour has directed all striking teacher unions to call of the about two week old industrial action following government’s decision to pay 15% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) all public sector workers.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations
Government met the demands of the labour unions on Thursday, July 14, after initial back and forth over the 20% COLA demand by public sector workers.

According to the agreement reached between the two parties, government and the leaders of the unions agreed on a 15% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to take retrospective effect from July 1, 2022.

The Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) will be paid at a rate of 15 percent of base pay. That the effective date of the payment of COLA is 1st July 2022, ” Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah announced on Thursday.

The government delegation that met and agreed on the 15% COLA included, the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffler Awuah and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah.

Details of the agreement reached between government and the labour front.
Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

