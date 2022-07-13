Labour unrest: University senior staff also declare strike over COLA

The labour unions are asking government to pay their 20% COLA as promised.

The senior staff of the country’s public universities also say they want government to pay them their accrued interest on tier two pension arrears from 2016 to 2021.

Addressing the media, National Chairman of the Association, Isaac Donkoh urged their members to withdraw their services until they get positive feedback from the government.

“Today, the Senior Staff of Public Universities will address you. I want to make this clear to all our workers. With this particular strike, we will not exempt any staff. Teaching staff, you are going home. Principal staff, you are going home. Drivers, you are going home.”

“Yesterday they threatened to freeze our salaries [if we embark on strike] and we will tell them we are capable [of declaring the strike]. We have said if we do not hear anything positive from them, we will lay down our tools. We are demanding 20 percent COLA and nothing else,” he stated.

In all five unions have so far embarked on strike over COLA demands.