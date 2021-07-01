Lady cries about father’s killing on Twitter, police reply, saying he had 3000 AK-47 ammunition

The Police Service said they seized 3000 AK47 ammunition from the alleged armed robber at Ntoaso, near Nsawam in the Eastern region.

The lady with the Twitter handle @realnaajudith had taken to the platform to post photos of her father’s house in which he was allegedly killed by police officers.

She had alleged that he was shot to death because “he had video evidence on his phone on the killing of 4 guys by the police 2months ago”.

@realnaajudith wrote on Twitter: “29th June 2021 3 pm trigger-happy hoodlums parading as Ghana police officers went to my dad's house, shot & killed him because he had video evidence on his phone on the killing of 4 guys by the police 2months ago!!! I am dumbfounded! WtF is going on Ghana?”

But the Ghana Police Service has dismissed the claim in a reply to her tweet, saying the very pictures she made reference to were similar to those of a house in which they shot a suspected armed robber.

“These pictures show a place similar to the place at Ntoaso in the Eastern region where police arrested armed robbers and retrieved several arms and ammunition including about 3000 AK 47 ammunition. This was in the News from the police briefing at the CID on 30th June 2021,” the police said in reply to Naa Judith’s tweet “The man who shot one of the officers was also shot by the Police.”

The service then went further to ask if Naa Judith’s father was the armed robber.

“Does that mean your father was the armed robber who was shot by police?” the police service asked before saying: “You @realnaajudith should answer questions from the police.”

It has been gathered that some ununiformed officers stormed the Ntoaso community in May this year and shot to death four people before returning on June 29 to shoot and kill another two, one of whom happens to be @realnaajudith’s father.

Residents of the community have maintained that the police specifically targeted him because they claimed he had “video evidence on his phone on the killing of the 4 guys” in the previous month.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users have been reacting to the claim by @realnaajudith and the counterclaim by the police.