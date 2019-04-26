Whitney Boakye-Mensah took to Facebook to slam the hotel and its staff for the treatment meted out to mothers and children from a group known as the Mummy & Me group.

According to her, the group was scheduled to host a programme at the hotel but the event was inexplicably cancelled.

She also called out the hotel staff, saying they were extremely rude.

She further accused the hotel staff of serving expired chocolates to children during the said event.

She said one of the children got seriously sick as a result of eating the expired chocolates served by staff of Kempinski.

“Dear Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra Ghana, you have no idea how hard it is to convince people to do or have events at your end, so when a group of mothers come together to attend an event at your hotel, you should not take it for granted, especially when it isn't free,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Not only did the promise events not come off, but your extremely rude staff, gave the children expired chocolates.

“We have contacted them, and getting no results, now one of your staff wants a meeting with the Mummy & Me - Ghana, group outside your hotel premises, a child got seriously sick,” she added.

Meanwhile, the management of Kempinski has responded to the claims made against the hotel.

In a statement, the management told Pulse Ghana that investigations are currently ongoing regarding the matter.

“Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast Accra acknowledges the receipt of a complaint during our Easter Egg Hunt event. Management is currently investigating the issue.

“We would like to assure our customers that we make every effort to provide highest standards and follow strict guidelines in procuring goods and services from our vendors,” the statement added.