Lands Ministry has blown over 10 million cedis on dialogues on galamsey – Minority sounds alarm

Raising the alarm on the floor of Parliament, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhiniyi said the budget for the dialogue is outrageous, insisting misappropriation of funds by the ministry.

According to the Tamale North MP, the Ministry spent an amount of ¢2,140,000 on the national consultative dialogue in Accra, another ¢3.7 million on the dialogue held in the Northern and middle belt and another ¢5.4 million on Regional tours on illegal mining by the Ministry.

“All of these put together Mr. Speaker we are talking about more than ten conferences and dialogue and this is a document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources during the consideration stage of the 2022 Budget statement. Mr. Speaker ¢10 million just on conferences and dialogue on how to fight Galamsey in this country. How does this impact the fight against Galamsey?” he quizzed.

In 2021, with the challenges posed by illegal mining to the mining industry, the Ministry organised a National Consultative Dialogue in Accra, Tamale and Kumasi on small-scale mining to solicit views, proposals and suggestions on how to deal with the threat of ‘galamsey’ in the country.

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor had underscored the importance of these dialogues in earlier interviews.

He said it requires more than a decade’s effort for Ghana to be free of ‘galamsey’.

“We are not out of the woods yet. We have not gotten to a satisfactory stage yet. We have not gotten to a situation we can say that we have a full grip on the issue of illegal small-scale mining in our country.