LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education

Ghana’s leading International School, LAS Liberty School is set to produce world-class graduates determined to lead in all spheres of life as the school moves to its new ultra-modern elite campus.

It is the only multi-cultural international school in Ghana with unparalleled state of the art facilities including an ever-functional elevator in a five storey building. The school is located at No. 32 Liberty Road which is a two (2) minute drive away from AH Hotel & Conferences at East Legon.

Pastor Mrs.Candace Larweh-Martey, the Principal of LAS Liberty School, has disclosed in an exclusive interview that the American curriculum producing School has churned out alumni into leading world-class universities such as Webster University, Cornell University, Calvin College among others. LAS Liberty School is also a non-denominational Christian day and boarding educational institution offering American curriculum and world-class methodology which develops students with a holistic approach, she stated.

She said the school is raising Global minded students who can fit in every environment. This is a concept deeply rooted in the school’s core value of Christ, Community and Excellence.

She revealed that a student of LAS Liberty school Mr. William Thibuad Manirakiza won the 2018 United Nations Sustainable Development Goal award organized by Intel International Science Engineering fair in the United States of America. This is the first time an African student has achieved this feat in about three (3) decades, she added.

Pastor Candace Larweh-Martey, reiterated that the world is a global village with different languages and as such, LAS Liberty School prepares its students to become global citizens by providing a platform for the students to learn various languages such as Chinese, French, American Sign Language and many more.

She also said some of the graduates gained scholarships into various international universities outside Africa due to the in-depth knowledge they acquired over the years whiles at LAS Liberty School.

The School is currently admitting students into its crèche, elementary, middle and high school.

The School is divided into two (2) semesters; Fall (August to December), Spring (January to June) with an optional Summer Camp (June to July). The school is dedicated to small class sizes and one-on-one teacher interaction.

For enquires and more information visit: www.libertyas.org

Facebook: LasLibertySchool

Instagram: Laslibertysch