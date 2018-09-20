Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education


Multi-cultural International School LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education

Pastor Mrs.Candace Larweh-Martey, the Principal of LAS Liberty School, has disclosed in an exclusive interview that the American curriculum producing School has churned out alumni into leading world-class universities such as Webster University, Cornell University, Calvin College among others.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education play

LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education

Ghana’s leading International School, LAS Liberty School is set to produce world-class graduates determined to lead in all spheres of life as the school moves to its new ultra-modern elite campus.

LAS Liberty School play

LAS Liberty School
 

It is the only multi-cultural international school in Ghana with unparalleled state of the art facilities including an ever-functional elevator in a five storey building. The school is located at No. 32 Liberty Road which is a two (2) minute drive away from AH Hotel & Conferences at East Legon.

LAS Liberty School play

LAS Liberty School

 

Pastor Mrs.Candace Larweh-Martey, the Principal of LAS Liberty School, has disclosed in an exclusive interview that the American curriculum producing School has churned out alumni into leading world-class universities such as Webster University, Cornell University, Calvin College among others. LAS Liberty School is also a non-denominational Christian day and boarding educational institution offering American curriculum and world-class methodology which develops students with a holistic approach, she stated.

LAS Liberty School play

LAS Liberty School

 

She said the school is raising Global minded students who can fit in every environment. This is a concept deeply rooted in the school’s core value of Christ, Community and Excellence.

READ MORE: Licensing exams not to frustrate teachers – Akufo-Addo

LAS Liberty School play

LAS Liberty School

 

She revealed that a student of LAS Liberty school Mr. William Thibuad Manirakiza won the 2018 United Nations Sustainable Development Goal award organized by Intel International Science Engineering fair in the United States of America. This is the first time an African student has achieved this feat in about three (3) decades, she added.

LAS Liberty School play

LAS Liberty School

 

Pastor Candace Larweh-Martey, reiterated that the world is a global village with different languages and as such, LAS Liberty School prepares its students to become global citizens by providing a platform for the students to learn various languages such as Chinese, French, American Sign Language and many more.

LAS Liberty School play

LAS Liberty School

 

She also said some of the graduates gained scholarships into various international universities outside Africa due to the in-depth knowledge they acquired over the years whiles at LAS Liberty School. 

The School is currently admitting students into its crèche, elementary, middle and high school.

LAS Liberty School play

LAS Liberty School

 

The School is divided into two (2) semesters; Fall (August to December), Spring (January to June) with an optional Summer Camp (June to July). The school is dedicated to small class sizes and one-on-one teacher interaction.

For enquires and more information visit: www.libertyas.org

Facebook: LasLibertySchool

Instagram: Laslibertysch

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wee Legality: Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi calls on government Wee Legality Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi calls on government
Murder Trial: Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case Murder Trial Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case
Fuel Hikes: Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t Fuel Hikes Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t
Automobile Industry: Kantanka will be given equal incentives as VW, Nissan – Bawumia Automobile Industry Kantanka will be given equal incentives as VW, Nissan – Bawumia
Licensure: GES to ‘force’ private schools to employ only licensed teachers Licensure GES to ‘force’ private schools to employ only licensed teachers
Plea: Don't kill Menzgold - Concerned Youth Coalition explains Plea Don't kill Menzgold - Concerned Youth Coalition explains

Recommended Videos

Local News: Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India Local News Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India
Local News: Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital Local News Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital
Kweku Adoboli: Ex-UBS trader gets last-minute reprieve from deportation Kweku Adoboli Ex-UBS trader gets last-minute reprieve from deportation



Top Articles

1 Insensitive Government You're killing us - Trotro drivers to Akufo-Addobullet
2 Rogue Trader Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportationbullet
3 Rogue Trader Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli?bullet
4 Rot at BOST Sometimes I miss the services of Anas - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Acquitted Nurse accused of raping Italian woman at Damongo freedbullet
6 Tragedy 7 students killed in road accidentbullet
7 Founders Day September 21 declared a public holidaybullet
8 KNUST Mixed 'Katanga, Conti hall' has spiritual...bullet
9 Creation Of New Regions Dagbon Chiefs 'fight' removal of...bullet
10 Counsel Stop paying nurses and trainee teachers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity...bullet
10 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank...bullet

Local

President  Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with ministers
Profligacy Cut down unnecessary expenditure of gov't officials - Prof. Karikari explains
Contradiction Gov't hasn't paid all NHIS debt - Service providers
NHIS
Healthcare Delivery Gov't clears NHIS inherited debt - Insurance Authority confirms
Asuogyaman residents angry after DCE blows 16K on printer
Profligate Spending Asuogyaman residents angry after DCE blows 16K on printer
X
Advertisement