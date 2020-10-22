Last Friday, October 16, 2020, a gang of armed robbers initiated a robbery operation at a bank at Lashibi in Accra.

The thieves are said to have stolen from the bank’s safe after opening fire into a vault and chiselling the wall to the vault in order to gain access.

They also exchanged fire with a police patrol team that arrived at the robbery scene to foil the operation.

According a report by The Chronicle which was read on UTV news, the first two police officers who arrived at the scene saw their guns fail them.

The report said the police officers had wanted to retaliate after the robbers opened fire on them but their guns failed to fire.

It further stated that the guns of the officers failed to fire because they hadn’t been serviced and were, therefore, not ready for use.

Meanwhile, five suspects who are allegedly involved in the robber have been apprehended by the Police.

Two individuals and three private security personnel are currently in the grip of the Police and assisting with investigations.