He appreciated his dad for the mentorship and wished he was still alive to see the man he has become.
Late Atta Mills’ son writes to dad: Your achievements are unsurpassable!
The only son of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, Kofi Sam Atta Mills, has penned a letter to his late father telling him how much he misses him ten years after his demise.
“The investment you made in me shall never be in vain,” he said in his lengthy letter.
He, however, commended the late professor for his unmatched leadership as president of the Republic of Ghana.
He said, despite the ailing economy his dad inherited from his predecessor when he became president, he managed to do ‘wonders’ for the country.
“You inherited a struggling economy and managed to turn it into the fastest growing economy and achieved single-digit inflation. A fix that has not been able to be achieved again to this day,” a portion of his letter reads.
