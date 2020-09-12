The Vice President intended to donate the money as his support for the funeral and burial rites of the late Islamic cleric.

3news reports that the family rejected the donation, saying they cannot take it because the funeral rites have already been concluded.

They, however, acknowledged the kind gesture of Dr Bawumia, before raising some concerns.

READ ALSO: Photos: Bawumia hands over house to 82-year-old abandoned cured leper

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A statement from the Head of the Limanyiri Family, Alhaji Issaka Mahama Bawmara said: “Besides, the Vice President never showed up in person to mourn with the family when he paid a visit to the region on the 7th of September, 2020.

“The money was only sent through the constituency Chairman of the NPP for Wa Central which is unethical.”

The statement also detailed the tension that existed between the late Imam and the Upper West Region Minister.

It said the Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, constantly prevented the Imam from performing his religious duties at the Central Mosque.

According to the release, the “embattled” Imam called on the presidency to intervene but no response came at the time.

“The Regional Minister used the powers vested in him by the Presidency to promote and support a rival faction as they purport to allegedly depose the Imam.

“Isn’t it ironic that neither the President nor his vice found it worthy to attend any of his funeral celebrations nor visit the family to mourn with them even when they visited and toured the Region, yet find it expedient to send money through others to be donated to the family?

“The family however wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the last minute kind gesture by the presidency and wish to state that it however came too late when the final funeral rites has been performed,” the release added.