Latest Universities rankings in Africa: KNUST 12th, UG 29th

Globally, however, KNUST and UG ranked 587th and 916th, respectively.

The universities are ranked based on their research performance and ratings by members of the academic community across the world.

Globally, the KNUST scored 49.9 and ranked 484th in Social Sciences and Public Health. It also secured the 277th spot in Clinical Medicine, with an overall score of 56.2.

On the other hand, the University of Ghana secured a global score of 41.4, the eighth annual USNews and World Report Global Universities Rankings said.

However, it performed better than KNUST in Social Sciences and Public Health with an overall score of 41.6, making it the 326th best globally.

In the field of Clinical Medicine, UG was ranked 566th, trailing behind its Kumasi-based competitor.

None of Ghana’s public universities made it in the top 10.

Also public universities in Ghana like the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), and other tertiary institutions were not captured in the rankings.

The eighth annual USNews and World Report Global Universities Rankings looked at other indicators such as global research reputation, regional research reputation, publications, books, conferences and number of publications among the 10% most cited.

The rankings were produced to provide insight into how universities compare globally.