Law and order restored in Nkoranza, we’re in firm control – Police says

According to the law enforcement agency, the sustained operations by a high-profile delegation of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Akuffo Dampare, led by the Director-General of Administration, have yielded good results.

"The Police announce for the information of the public that through sustained operations, the law and order situation in Nkoranza and environs has been restored and the Police are in firm control of the security of the area," the statement signed by DCOP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs said.

"The high-profile team sent by the Inspector-General of Police, which is led by the Director-General Administration is still on the ground, leading the operations.

"The team has met with the family of the deceased, and held engagements with the Regional Minister, other opinion leaders and some community members."

It went further to disclose that all arrested suspects in connection with the deadly disturbance in the area have been put before a court and have been remanded into lawful custody.

The statement added that other suspects are being pursued to face justice, while a similar effort is underway to re-arrest suspects who were unlawfully freed from detention.

"We are pursuing others who have been identified for their involvement in the violent attacks and those who escaped from lawful custody, to bring them to face justice."

The police further revealed that the ongoing investigation by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has been broadened to include their officers’ responses to the mob attack on the police station.

"We further announce that all the injured persons are in stable condition and responding to treatment.

"As part of our investigations, the Police forensic team including ballistic experts have been deployed to Nkoranza to assist in the investigations. The investigation by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) is ongoing and has been extended to include the police response to the mob attacks at the police station."

The statement concluded by assuring the general public that justice will be served to all affected persons in the disturbance.

"We wish to assure the public that we will continue to work to ensure justice is served to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. However, we would like to caution those who are capitalising on the crisis for their own interests, to desist from it since that will not deter us from executing our constitutional mandate."